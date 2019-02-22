Lodestar Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Chevron (CVX); American National Insurance Company Increased Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Declined

American National Insurance Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.37M, up from 27,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $356.97. About 633 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: CAN’T COMMENT ON TALKS WITH THE OBAMAS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 21/05/2018 – NETFLIX IN MULTI-YEAR PACT WITH BARACK & MICHELLE OBAMA; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO’S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE GIVES IT MORE LEVERS TO PULL IN ORDER TO DRIVE REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,603 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.58M, up from 41,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 5.14M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $926.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,853 shares to 75,049 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,574 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron to buy Texas refinery from Petrobras – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron sells majority stake in Brazil’s Frade field – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,250 are owned by Lvw Advsr Ltd Com. Ajo LP reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Ocean Ltd Liability owns 2,089 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 16,712 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,373 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Com reported 8,135 shares. Kopp Ltd Company holds 0.44% or 4,297 shares. Strategic Fincl holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,384 shares. First Citizens Bankshares reported 79,282 shares stake. Covington Mgmt owns 1.82% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 243,664 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 1.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 138,198 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals invested in 2,058 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hodges Capital stated it has 15,680 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.39% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,717 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Soros Fund Management Ltd Co owns 13,800 shares. Private Advisor Limited Com accumulated 31,161 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Srs Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 25.61% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 275,837 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 21,969 shares. Ancora Advisors Lc accumulated 1,866 shares. The California-based Advisor Partners Limited has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,555 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc has 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Intrust National Bank Na reported 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 2.77% or 50,000 shares. Hudock Grp Llc reported 0.02% stake. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 28, 2019 : VALE, TWTR, PCG, AMD, SQQQ, CAT, NFLX, ERIC, QQQ, NOK, CHK, TVIX – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cloud Czars: Is It Still Good to Be the King? – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Proof of Netflix’s Growing Clout in Hollywood – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KMB, TGT, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, CRON, AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor by 15,404 shares to 29,160 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 51,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,975 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Inc (NYSE:PG).