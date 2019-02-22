LogMeIn Inc. (LOGM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogMeIn Inc. 1.20B 3.51 74.37M 0.96 89.92 MicroStrategy Incorporated 497.64M 3.05 22.50M 3.22 39.65

In table 1 we can see LogMeIn Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MicroStrategy Incorporated seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to LogMeIn Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. LogMeIn Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogMeIn Inc. 6.20% 4.6% 3.6% MicroStrategy Incorporated 4.52% -1.1% -0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that LogMeIn Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MicroStrategy Incorporated has beta of 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LogMeIn Inc. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Dividends

LogMeIn Inc. dividend pay is $1.2 per share with 1.46% dividend yield annually. MicroStrategy Incorporated does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for LogMeIn Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LogMeIn Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

LogMeIn Inc. has a 25.25% upside potential and an average target price of $104.33. Competitively the average target price of MicroStrategy Incorporated is $200, which is potential 39.73% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, MicroStrategy Incorporated is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LogMeIn Inc. -6.31% -1.86% 1.84% -19.47% -25.02% -24.53% MicroStrategy Incorporated -1.54% -1.71% -13.03% -2.63% -4.74% -2.79%

For the past year LogMeIn Inc. was more bearish than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats on 11 of the 16 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.