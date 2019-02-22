Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Tupperware Brands (TUP) Position as Share Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Diageo Plc (DEO)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 24.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 39,524 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 52,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.7. About 730,908 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 45.13% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $850,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 401,072 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $376,901 activity. SZOSTAK M ANNE had bought 3,000 shares worth $81,815. GOINGS E V also bought $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, February 8. $95,620 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by CLONINGER KRISS III.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 46 investors sold TUP shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 5.40% less from 40.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,257 shares stake. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.49% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 7,912 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 10,230 shares. Old Bancorp In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 75,148 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 14,902 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 29,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 6,970 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.32% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 94 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 475,943 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Zebra Cap Limited Liability Co reported 32,540 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt Inc stated it has 66,194 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $179.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,050 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (The) (NYSE:BX) by 9,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,650 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).