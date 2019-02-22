Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Personal Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $324,786; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Declined, Madrona Financial Services Has Raised Stake

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 2,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,319 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.43 million, down from 198,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $105.52. About 3.40M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN® Tools Now Available At Lowe’s Stores Nationwide And Lowes.com; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to retire once successor is found; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F

Madrona Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madrona Financial Services Llc bought 3,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madrona Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 26,998 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge has 519,612 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ithaka Group Ltd holds 4.81% or 282,966 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 1.47M shares or 3.39% of the stock. Private Cap Advsr Inc has invested 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Keystone Fincl Planning has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability owns 150,330 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Capital International Investors, a California-based fund reported 91.79M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 0.56% or 49,654 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co invested in 1.74% or 8.48 million shares. American Money Ltd Liability holds 69,316 shares or 4.54% of its portfolio. Conning reported 179,808 shares. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 910,755 shares or 1.41% of the stock.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of stock or 36,500 shares. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million was made by Capossela Christopher C on Friday, September 7. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $923,235 activity. $1.80 million worth of stock was sold by CROOM MARSHALL A on Tuesday, September 18. On Friday, August 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $642.37 million for 32.98 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $7.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 32,677 shares to 619,746 shares, valued at $32.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Callahan Limited Liability Company reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa invested in 1,986 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 299,710 shares. Magellan Asset Management accumulated 16.35 million shares or 6.14% of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors invested in 42,731 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0.07% or 80,450 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca, California-based fund reported 488 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 0.14% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 14,702 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 4.08M shares or 2.32% of the stock. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 232,951 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 241,675 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).