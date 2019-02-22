M Holdings Securities Has Lifted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Fund Evaluation Group Cut Stake by $739,500

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 286 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 1,200 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR PLANS TO CLOSE THE VAST MAJORITY OF ITS DATACENTERS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 02/04/2018 – ProfNet Experts Available on Commerce in the Amazon Age, IT Operations, More; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 33.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,760 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, down from 13,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fund Evaluation Group Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 1.84 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 63,093 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 3,900 shares. Brinker Capital invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Honeywell International invested in 31,400 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Whittier has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,596 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Management owns 162,043 shares. Conning has invested 0.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Ltd Co holds 0.28% or 7,094 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP invested in 17,854 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Tru Investment accumulated 105 shares. Blue Chip Prns reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Invest Group Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland And Communications accumulated 9.19% or 8,079 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt has invested 2.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.92 million was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31 million. 2,055 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $3.22 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21M was made by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $381.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fds Vanguard Total Bd Market Etf (BND) by 37,325 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr Dobleline Total Return Tactical Etf by 13,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,003 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Everything Old Is New: Startup Breaks Down Barrier Between Moving Stuff And Moving People – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Amazon May Fall Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Promising Advertising Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Zynga Stock Is a Solid Short-Term Play Now – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Poor Guidance, Again? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

More news for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Accenture: A Perfect Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The JM Smucker, West Pharmaceutical Services, Franklin Electric Co., Accenture, LiveXLive Media, and Otter Tail â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” and published on February 21, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,282 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd reported 1,910 shares. 146,722 were reported by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Leuthold Gru Ltd invested 1.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fiduciary Management Wi reported 4.31 million shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 1.10M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 121 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.37% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Huntington Fincl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mechanics Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 3,100 shares. Cwm Lc holds 962 shares. Mackenzie Fin invested in 0.54% or 1.29 million shares. Vision Cap Mngmt owns 4,296 shares.