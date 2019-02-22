Mackenzie Financial Boosted Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake by $561,000 as Stock Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Boosted Its Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 85.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 182,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 396,221 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.69M, up from 214,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 9.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 380,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51M, up from 347,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3.25 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 76,518 shares to 100,305 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 419,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,320 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2.