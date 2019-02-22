Magellan Midstream (MMP) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lifted Holding by $1.06 Million; Eog Resources (EOG) Share Value Declined While Arizona State Retirement System Lifted Holding

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Magellan Midstream (MMP) by 4.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 15,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 362,840 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.57 million, up from 347,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 1.07 million shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 1.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 3,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,399 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.63 million, up from 174,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 3.84 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. 2,489 shares were sold by Trice David W, worth $317,203. 1,792 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares with value of $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R. The insider Yacob Ezra Y sold $235,851.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $10.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,412 shares to 91,368 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,929 shares, and cut its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco reported 1.06M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B stated it has 13,845 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. 194,956 are owned by Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc. Shine Advisory Serv invested in 480 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 78,671 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 817,733 shares. Ssi Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,614 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank And has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Natixis LP accumulated 100,403 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 0.28% or 2,471 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W And Inc Ny reported 5,300 shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.12% or 3.63 million shares. Spc Financial accumulated 8,955 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.43% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 28,069 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $377,850 was made by Selvidge Jeff R on Thursday, September 20. Korner Lisa J had sold 10,000 shares worth $581,368. May Douglas J sold $343,467 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signature Financial Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 2.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fernwood Invest Mgmt invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Co reported 16.82 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 14.60M shares or 6.49% of its portfolio. 100,243 are owned by Bb&T Ltd Liability Co. Freestone Lc holds 0.03% or 78,620 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 96,121 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 24,758 shares. Phocas Finance Corp owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,220 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has 11,216 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Raymond James Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 396,891 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics L by 30,000 shares to 360,651 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,421 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (NYSE:SPG).