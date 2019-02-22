Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Comparison side by side

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 278.32M 1.48 19.14M 0.42 18.62 Elastic N.V. 211.47M 30.92 80.85M -1.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 6.88% 8.8% 5.5% Elastic N.V. -38.23% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Elastic N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Elastic N.V.

Dividends

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. pays out its dividends annually at $0.28 per share and 3.35% dividend yield. Elastic N.V. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.2% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.2% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.7% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -3.58% -10.45% -12.36% -4.88% -3.7% -6.89% Elastic N.V. 2.07% 1.01% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bearish trend while Elastic N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Elastic N.V.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.