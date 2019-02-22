Magnetar Financial Increased Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG); As Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Price Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Position by $832,500

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 247,746 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.42M, up from 231,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 5.94M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Conagra; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 20.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.28M, down from 55,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 74,688 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has risen 86.60% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions Portfolio; 16/03/2018 Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Andrew LaFrence Will Resign as Chief Fincl Officer (CFO) Effective May 25; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. $127,543 worth of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was sold by Stich Joseph J. on Friday, November 9. Sutton Gregg S had sold 14,824 shares worth $1.10 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold SRDX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 10.93 million shares or 2.73% less from 11.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 4,367 shares. Schroder Investment Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 1,155 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 31,937 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 32,313 shares. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 3,000 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Pnc Gp holds 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 315 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 3,526 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). 51,865 are held by Barclays Public Limited. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 808,645 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.01% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) or 111,796 shares. Dorsey Wright invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn holds 17,583 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Field Main Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.03% or 40,014 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 711,702 shares. 15,730 were accumulated by Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt Inc. Axa has 0.18% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.44M shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 1,700 shares. Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 56,658 were reported by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office holds 202 shares. Daiwa Gru Inc invested in 0.01% or 41,225 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru holds 1.12% or 76,531 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 16,418 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 248,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gp has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).