Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Share Price Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Trimmed Stake; Myriad Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake as Share Price Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 60.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 17,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $632,000, down from 29,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 308,821 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 4.44% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.48-Adj EPS $1.52; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Reports First Quarter 2018 Performance; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.48 TO $1.52, EST. $1.50; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 6,652 shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.61, from 0.58 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 68.02 million shares or 0.25% less from 68.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 7.62M shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has 27,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 18,193 shares. Convergence Inv Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 11,578 shares. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Girard Ltd owns 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 48 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). 53,000 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fin Architects Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 225 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 22,832 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Amer Mngmt stated it has 1.36M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 113,963 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $490.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 17,792 shares to 82,535 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 9,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $693.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23,200 shares to 83,200 shares, valued at $23.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com Inc holds 0.08% or 104,291 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 618,006 shares. 701,321 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj stated it has 0.2% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). South Carolina-based Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Birinyi Associates Inc invested in 0.11% or 10,100 shares. 493,000 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 66 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Charter has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 9,191 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.16% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 1.62M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 3.20 million shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $857.34 million activity. Another trade for 125,000 shares valued at $2.62 million was made by Su Lisa T on Thursday, December 6. On Wednesday, August 29 WOLIN HARRY A sold $9.68 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 391,046 shares. Norrod Forrest Eugene had sold 62,500 shares worth $1.70 million on Monday, October 8. 150,000 shares were sold by ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, worth $3.06M on Wednesday, August 22. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC also sold $817.85M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, February 5. Papermaster Mark D sold $1.63M worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Monday, September 17.