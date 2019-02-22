Manpowergroup (MAN) Holder Chicago Equity Partners Cut Its Position as Stock Declined; Hill (HRC) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.06 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 72.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 62,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,230 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.00 million, down from 85,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 24,049 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 41.69% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Norway Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table)

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 103.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,164 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, up from 10,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 17,720 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 12.45% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 53,185 shares to 253,855 shares, valued at $4.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Appfolio Inc by 45,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MAN shares while 144 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 54.29 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 33,331 shares. 268,864 are owned by California Employees Retirement Sys. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,788 shares. 118,163 are owned by Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Stevens Cap LP has 0.09% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 116,239 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 12,873 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 117,111 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Amp Capital Invsts reported 141,912 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.08% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 151,004 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc owns 4,724 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 01, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How This 24-Year-Old Former NYSE Equity Trader Made History – Forbes” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “ManpowerGroup Named World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune Magazine for Seventeenth Year – GuruFocus.com” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ManpowerGroup: Cheap, But A Poor Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $1.59 million activity. SWAN MARA E also sold $1.05M worth of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 3,471 shares valued at $288,614 was sold by BUCHBAND RICHARD. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $324,840 was made by DOWNE WILLIAM on Wednesday, November 28.

Since November 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $713,769 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold HRC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 1.60% less from 54.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Capital owns 751 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 53,667 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Yorktown And Research accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 85,815 shares. Axa reported 36,400 shares. Atria Limited Co holds 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 3,358 shares. Bluecrest Management invested in 0.02% or 8,178 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 14,341 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 28,383 shares. Kennedy Capital stated it has 0.17% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Us Savings Bank De reported 4,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Advsrs Inc holds 0.43% or 42,544 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 9,382 shares to 3,718 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,641 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).