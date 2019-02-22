Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) by $67.55 Million; Country Club Trust Company Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 38.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 296,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $244.37M, up from 772,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $171.81. About 23,980 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 8,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.61M, down from 411,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 1,159 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10,536 shares to 496,029 shares, valued at $55.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Services Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 16,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,251 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,117 shares to 127,649 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 163,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.62 million activity. $10.28 million worth of stock was sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Tan Irving sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36M. 4,373 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Goeckeler David also sold $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, September 18. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million worth of stock or 33,950 shares. BURNS M MICHELE sold $209,025 worth of stock.