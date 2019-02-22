Martin Currie LTD Boosted Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $5.21 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Lifted Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 32.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 74,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 306,219 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.72 million, up from 231,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 973,477 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – Eisai teams with Merck to boost sales of cancer drug; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (SEP) by 398.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 63,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,781 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, up from 16,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Spectra Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $35.4 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 21.57 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP) has declined 14.74% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SEP News: 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ONGOING DCF $453M; 16/03/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners: No Impact Is Expected to Its Previously Provided 2018 Fincl Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 09/03/2018 – Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series Natural Spectrum LEDs Are Selected for Spectra Luminaires by European Lighting Manufacturer LED Luks; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 09/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $779M; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS – IF FERC ACTIONS, IMPLEMENTED AS ANNOUNCED, ESTIMATES UNMITIGATED IMPACT TO REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $110 – $125 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $779M, EST. $744.4M

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 27,300 shares to 91,258 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,370 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck: Keytruda Contribution Finally Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda tops Pfizer’s Sutent in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA grants accelerated review for Merck’s application for Keytruda + Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lbmc Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,307 shares. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 21,600 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 4.50 million are held by Third Point Ltd. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.36% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 3,822 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.26% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 10.43 million are owned by Massachusetts Services Co Ma. Torray Llc has 25,965 shares. Lederer Assoc Investment Counsel Ca invested in 0.28% or 4,660 shares. At Savings Bank invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,293 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First In reported 10,488 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Blb&B Llc has 111,399 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Llc invested in 0.45% or 37,737 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold SEP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.34% more from 49.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability owns 25,967 shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Management Co reported 395,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 0% or 51,088 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Corp Nj accumulated 21,879 shares. Moreover, Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP) for 115 shares. Creative Planning owns 45,987 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP) or 9,557 shares. Barclays Public Llc has 389,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.03% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP). Albert D Mason Incorporated invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 65,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi stated it has 20,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Spectra Energy Partners, LP Com (NYSE:SEP). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,400 shares.