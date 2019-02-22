MDU Resources Group (MDU) to pay $0.20 on Apr 1, 2019; Group 1 Automotive Has 1.2 Sentiment

MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) is expected to pay $0.20 on Apr 1, 2019. (NYSE:MDU) shareholders before Mar 13, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. MDU Resources Group Inc’s current price of $26.82 translates into 0.76% yield. MDU Resources Group Inc’s dividend has Mar 14, 2019 as record date. Feb 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 564,679 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 7.16% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 89 funds opened new or increased positions, while 74 sold and reduced positions in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 19.27 million shares, down from 20.16 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Group 1 Automotive Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 59 Increased: 54 New Position: 35.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bristow Group, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Molina Healthcare, Noble Midstream Partners LP, MDU Resources Group, and Insperity â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans Retirement of Aging Generation Units; New Generation Build – PRNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. (MDU) CEO Dave Goodin on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold MDU Resources Group, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 122.26 million shares or 0.50% more from 121.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Stanley holds 152,056 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0.04% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.02% or 18,515 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 391,333 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company reported 0.1% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). First Citizens Bankshares Trust Communications invested in 25,395 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parametric Port Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 526,310 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) or 1,205 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 324,712 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. It has a 19.28 P/E ratio. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. It has a 7.93 P/E ratio. The firm has activities primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Towle & Co holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for 398,889 shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 1.51 million shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.1% invested in the company for 24,220 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.99% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 49,548 shares.

