Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 382.17M 1.14 18.20M 1.18 15.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 4.76% 6.8% 1.1%

Dividends

The dividend yield for B. Riley Financial Inc. is 1.95% while its annual dividend payout is $0.32 per share. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.73% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 50% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. Comparatively, 20.7% are B. Riley Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.21% 1.5% 0% 0% 0% 1.58% B. Riley Financial Inc. -1.27% -5.89% -17.52% -12.3% -0.77% 1.15%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.