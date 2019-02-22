Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 65.17M 1.08 133.95M -4.31 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94.39M 34.73 346.03M -6.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -205.54% -69.8% -33.4% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -366.60% -48.5% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.2 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 38.07% and its consensus target price is $77.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 11.18% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -26.89% -39.22% -63.95% -80.13% -89.6% -90.19% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.88% -27.56% -29.17% -43.23% -13.33% -7.78%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.