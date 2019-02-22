Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Share Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Position; Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised Holding

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 42.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $499,000, down from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 508,576 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 52.13% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 57.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 14,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 8.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $570.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,926 shares to 38,059 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amtrust Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) by 147,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 22 investors sold MLNX shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 35.69 million shares or 2.52% less from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 1,679 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Comerica Bancorporation has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,232 shares. Pdts Partners Lc, a New York-based fund reported 44,600 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 2,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc owns 3,485 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 110,775 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 3,005 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0% or 416,774 shares. New York-based Sandler Cap has invested 2.08% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 34,236 shares. Sphera Funds Management accumulated 0.42% or 50,093 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has 154 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. Another trade for 5,714 shares valued at $545,630 was sold by Johnson Amal M. 10,000 shares were sold by Sultzbaugh Marc, worth $761,253 on Friday, September 7. Dorchak Glenda sold $425,070 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 425,325 shares to 338,139 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.86 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.