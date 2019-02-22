Mercury General (MCY) Reaches $53.36 Formed H&S; American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) formed H&S with $49.62 target or 7.00% below today’s $53.36 share price. Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has $2.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 359,460 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 4.65% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Among 5 analysts covering American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24,382 activity. 400 shares were sold by CURTIUS MIKE, worth $24,382 on Tuesday, November 6.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 15 buys, and 0 sales for $1.71 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 Chappell Elizabeth Anne bought $49,880 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 4,000 shares. Bowes Timothy Earl Joseph bought $66,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $1.01 million were bought by DAUCH DAVID C on Monday, November 5. SIMONTE MICHAEL K bought $178,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Kemp Terri M. had bought 1,000 shares worth $12,710 on Thursday, November 8. 2,000 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares with value of $24,400 were bought by MILLER WILLIAM P II. On Thursday, November 29 Oal Tolga I bought $29,280 worth of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 2,400 shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and makes driveline and drivetrain systems, and related components and chassis modules for the automotive industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. It offers axles, driveheads, chassis modules, driveshafts, power transfer units, transfer cases, chassis and steering components, transmission parts, electric drive systems, and metal-formed products that transfer power from the transmission to the drive wheels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, and crossover and commercial vehicles.

The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 30.86% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow