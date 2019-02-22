Meritage Portfolio Management Stake In Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Was Increased; Novartis Ag (NVS) Shareholder Sandy Spring Bank Has Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 68.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 49,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,862 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.37M, up from 71,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 332,929 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 9.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 5,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55M, down from 58,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 806,105 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS WAS INTERVIEWED PERSONALLY BY U.S. SPECIAL COUNSEL IN NOVEMBER 2017 AMID PROBE OF COHEN CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS ACTIONS THAT HAVE RETURNED BUSINESS TO GROWTH AND IMPROVED MARGINS

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,957 shares to 43,786 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. A (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares to 246 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 102,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,916 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $13.19 million activity. Shares for $254,849 were sold by Cho Michael on Thursday, November 8. GAGNIER HUGH K had sold 8,409 shares worth $1.42 million on Thursday, August 23. LUDWICK ANDREW K sold 34,000 shares worth $6.05 million. Heel Joachim also sold $452,300 worth of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on Thursday, November 8.

