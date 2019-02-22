Mesoblast Limited (MESO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 27.80M 15.02 47.77M -0.50 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 8.00M 217.16 51.52M -1.83 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited -171.83% -8.7% -7% AnaptysBio Inc. -644.00% -14.9% -14%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mesoblast Limited are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, AnaptysBio Inc. has 24.1 and 24.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 0%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -12.55% -47.53% -27.35% -30.56% -18.74% -27.23% AnaptysBio Inc. -5.05% -17.9% -18.61% 0.71% -20.28% -29.7%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Mesoblast Limited beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.