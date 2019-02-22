MGM Resorts International (MGM) to pay $0.13 on Mar 15, 2019; Vector Group LTD Has 2.06 Sentiment

Vector Group LTD (VGR) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 130 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 63 sold and reduced stock positions in Vector Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 67.25 million shares, up from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vector Group LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 36 Increased: 96 New Position: 34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is expected to pay $0.13 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:MGM) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.13 dividend. MGM Resorts International’s current price of $28.35 translates into 0.46% yield. MGM Resorts International’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 10.81 million shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Will Receive Its 50% Shr of the Net Proceeds After Certain Transaction Costs, or $162M; 08/05/2018 – MGM Chief Executive Rips `Hypocritical’ Investors on Diversity; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Casino Revenue $1.39 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO SAYS WYNN BOSTON PURCHASE `NOT LIKELY’; 26/03/2018 – MGM Growth Properties LLC Completes Repricing Of Term Loan B Facility; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Among 4 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $15.21 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. It has a 35 P/E ratio. The Company’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MGM Resorts International shares while 125 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 408.71 million shares or 1.87% less from 416.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Manufacturers Life Commerce The has invested 0.01% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co invested in 1.04M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability owns 0.54% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 156,070 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 20,665 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 29,139 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). D E Shaw & reported 314,293 shares. 4,707 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Hartford Mngmt holds 56,256 shares. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.06% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Honeywell Inc holds 0.85% or 533,900 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 9,170 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The New York-based Spirit Of America Management has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $5.20 million activity. $1.71M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was sold by D’ARRIGO DANIEL. The insider JAMES PHYLLIS sold 15,815 shares worth $446,886. BALDWIN ROBERT sold $3.04 million worth of stock or 108,000 shares.

Park Circle Co holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. for 397,120 shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) owns 88,290 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 78,567 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.31% in the stock. American Asset Management Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 20,111 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 23.6 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $39.46 million activity.

