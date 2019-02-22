Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Increased by Advisors Preferred Llc; Icf International (ICFI) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Has Lifted Position by $2.15 Million

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 315.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $612,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 6,031 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 7.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 29,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.86M, up from 392,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 105,712 shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 24.38% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gibraltar Management holds 4.87% or 137,170 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 77,420 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 497 shares stake. Herald Management Limited reported 25,000 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,500 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sei Invs Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 463,273 shares. 6,636 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 11,725 shares stake. Ww Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 39,247 were accumulated by Connable Office Incorporated. Ajo LP owns 1.88 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 256,335 shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 11,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $223.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 11,530 shares to 43,240 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 39,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWP).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 126,059 shares to 282,178 shares, valued at $31.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 69,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,808 shares, and cut its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ICFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 16.12 million shares or 0.39% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Limited Liability holds 0.06% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) or 58,180 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company has invested 0.3% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Millennium Limited holds 26,034 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 11,523 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0.03% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 58,626 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 622 shares. 12,939 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co. 18,794 were accumulated by Secor Ltd Partnership. Daiwa Gru Inc holds 3,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.01% or 37,881 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).