Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Declined While Bloom Tree Partners Lowered by $5.42 Million Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Has Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,297 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.60 million, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1619.44. About 1,200 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 30/05/2018 – Although Amazon has indisputably disrupted retail, Lake argued the business model is “almost the opposite” of Stitch Fix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 47,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 591,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $67.71 million, down from 639,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 12,317 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. 1,375 shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q, worth $2.31 million. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P had sold 16,964 shares worth $27.69 million on Monday, October 29. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96 million worth of stock. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 90,359 shares to 51,543 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,494 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Profund Advsrs Ltd Com holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,378 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 666 shares. Grassi Inv Mgmt owns 577 shares. Parsec Finance Management stated it has 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Calamos Advsrs Ltd stated it has 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament Ltd Limited Liability Company has 666 shares. Notis stated it has 340 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 20,163 were accumulated by Howard Cap Mgmt. 39,950 are held by Valiant Capital Mngmt Lp. Eagle Asset owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,299 shares. First Finance Corporation In holds 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 394 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs owns 325 shares. Amer Asset holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 546 shares. Moreover, Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,218 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,450 shares. Thornburg holds 0.01% or 13,475 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 7,289 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Il holds 46,271 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc owns 0.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,115 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 181,520 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 68,030 shares. Whittier Com holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 677,079 shares. 348,582 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. New York-based Knott David M has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Fairfield Bush Co has 5.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 166,028 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va holds 3.3% or 104,322 shares. First Manhattan has 3.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.93M shares. Bluefin Trading Llc holds 0.02% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $82.43 million activity. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M. $28.35M worth of stock was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $4.45M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 188,387 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $83.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

