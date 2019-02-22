Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (MPB) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Contrasting side by side

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) and NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 62.16M 3.17 10.49M 1.29 19.11 NBT Bancorp Inc. 401.56M 4.25 112.57M 2.41 14.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc. NBT Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than NBT Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 16.88% 4.5% 0.4% NBT Bancorp Inc. 28.03% 10.5% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.51 beta indicates that Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, NBT Bancorp Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.6 per share while its dividend yield is 2.57%. Meanhile, NBT Bancorp Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.99 per share and 2.51% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. and NBT Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.4% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders owned 4.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -5.73% -7.91% -19.05% -29.76% -29.74% -25.41% NBT Bancorp Inc. -8.13% -6.96% -11.28% -8.6% -5.89% -2.72%

For the past year NBT Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

NBT Bancorp Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans. The company also provides trust and investment services; financial planning services; life insurance services; retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services; telephone banking services; and a range of insurance products, including personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as enables customers to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, view statements, apply for loans, and access various other product and service information online. As of January 23, 2017, it had 154 banking locations with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.