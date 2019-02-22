Midas Management Has Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position by $476,000 as Shares Declined; Lee Danner & Bass Cut Its Apache Corp. (APA) Stake by $345,215

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp. (APA) by 8.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,177 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.87M, down from 88,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 158,978 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 12/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Fresh from bankruptcy, driller Fieldwood hungry for U.S. offshore output; 28/03/2018 – Federal Register: HEARTH Act Approval of Apache Tribe of Oklahoma Indian Lands Leasing Act of 2017 Regulations; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 27/03/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Generated $799 Million in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 22/03/2018 – InfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.89M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 46,345 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has declined 8.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $491,770 activity. BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL also sold $50,357 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares. On Monday, October 29 HARRISON ANDREW R sold $58,171 worth of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 930 shares. Shares for $182,801 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold ALK shares while 128 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 110.60 million shares or 5.83% more from 104.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 6,120 shares to 21,162 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 6,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 45.45% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.33 per share. APA’s profit will be $182.18M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

