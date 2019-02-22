Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) to pay $0.20 on Mar 15, 2019; Tableau Software (DATA) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Midwestone Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:MOFG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shareholders before Feb 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s current price of $31.73 translates into 0.64% yield. Midwestone Financial Group Inc’s dividend has Feb 28, 2019 as record date. Jan 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 27,993 shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 26.22% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.10, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 136 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 94 sold and trimmed stock positions in Tableau Software Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 68.57 million shares, up from 66.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 6 to 6 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 74 Increased: 79 New Position: 57.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $55,822 activity. The insider Funk Charles N bought 1,000 shares worth $33,504. Schwab Richard J sold $92,742 worth of stock or 2,749 shares. True Douglas K had bought 400 shares worth $13,457. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $20,431 was bought by DONOHUE RICHARD R. On Friday, September 14 the insider WEISE KURT R sold $17,165.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Florida. The company has market cap of $387.81 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans, agricultural loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 7 investors sold MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.49 million shares or 0.73% more from 5.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for 10,793 shares. New York-based International Gru has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Fj Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 325,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 70 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Pnc Grp Incorporated invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 8,541 shares. At Financial Bank reported 292,059 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Com stated it has 22,152 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 356,764 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,458 shares. 579 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 13,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 2.64% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 1.35M shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (DATA) has risen 77.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $10.90 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.