Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Holding Has Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc; Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $676,080; Stock Price Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) by 78.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 39,700 shares as the company's stock declined 18.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,469 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14M, up from 50,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Minerva Neurosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 141,830 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has risen 41.96% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.96% the S&P500.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 15.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 9,390 shares as the company's stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,540 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, down from 60,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 17,931 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greylin Mangement Incorporated invested 5.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company reported 2,475 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amer Asset Mngmt owns 7,545 shares. Narwhal Cap Mgmt stated it has 49,137 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 26,682 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies holds 1.6% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 94,507 shares. Macquarie Limited has invested 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sprucegrove Invest holds 1.62% or 349,000 shares. 711,742 are owned by Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd. King Luther Mgmt Corp owns 9,394 shares. Stephens Ar owns 101,236 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Fincl Corp has 2.56% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.57% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $12.34 million activity. $61,642 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H. Shares for $2.03 million were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H. The insider Rosenberg Donald J sold 6,297 shares worth $347,746.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $553.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 49,400 shares to 440,600 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 19,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $7.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 27,158 shares to 170,663 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 94,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,231 shares, and cut its stake in Univar Inc.