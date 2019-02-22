Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Decreased Its Goldcorp New (GG) Holding by $12.59 Million as Valuation Declined; As Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) Share Value Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Trimmed by $452,312 Its Stake

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (EPD) by 1.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc sold 16,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.84M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Prtns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 3.71 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 65.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 661,587 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.75 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 24.23M shares traded or 125.78% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – WHEATON RELEASES GOLDCORP GUARANTEE UNDER SILVER PURCHASE PACT; 26/04/2018 – GOLDCORP COSTS TO FALL `QUITE APPRECIABLY’ IN 2ND HALF: CEO

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $328,225 activity. 25,000 shares were sold by HACKETT JAMES T, worth $673,375. 10,000 shares were bought by TEAGUE AJ, worth $246,100. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $261,900 was bought by FOWLER W RANDALL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd owns 4.37 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd has invested 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.37% or 24,140 shares in its portfolio. Novare Ltd owns 468,660 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 1.35 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 11,556 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bryn Mawr Trust Company accumulated 10,494 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cutter Brokerage Inc invested 2.64% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 259,896 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications accumulated 2,416 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability accumulated 36,117 shares. 1,320 are owned by Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $837.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,121 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $60.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,763 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).