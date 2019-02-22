Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

We are contrasting Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 9.47M 272.32 88.04M -2.96 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.25M -0.30 0.00

Demonstrates Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -929.67% -46.8% -42.7% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -30.7% -28.7%

Risk & Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.88 beta. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.6. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 96.08% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.7%. 0.3% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 5.08% -3.15% -26.27% -11.46% 148.77% 122.19% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.93% 2.9% -42.65% -36.17% 18.9% 20%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.