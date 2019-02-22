Mondelez International (MDLZ) to pay $0.26 on Apr 12, 2019; Last Week National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Analysts

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is expected to pay $0.26 on Apr 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Mondelez International Inc’s current price of $48.41 translates into 0.54% yield. Mondelez International Inc’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Feb 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 24,756 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11

Among 14 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 16 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $32 target in Monday, September 17 report. Edward Jones downgraded the shares of NOV in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Hold” rating. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, September 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 29. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, January 4 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $45 target in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, October 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Evercore given on Monday, October 29. On Monday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. See National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mondelez International had 4 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. The stock of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. The company was reinitiated on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.44 million activity. $322,845 worth of stock was sold by Brusadelli Maurizio on Friday, September 14. On Friday, February 1 Gruber Vinzenz P. sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 10,945 shares. 27,963 shares valued at $1.21M were sold by Myers Daniel P. on Wednesday, September 12. Pleuhs Gerhard W. sold $1.40M worth of stock or 29,340 shares.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.91 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “March 22nd Options Now Available For Mondelez International (MDLZ) – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Has National Oilwell Varco Peaked? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Oilwell Varco -8% after big Q3 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco: Improving Results, Some Opportunities And Disappointments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

The stock decreased 3.52% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 3.33 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals