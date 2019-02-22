Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Destination (DEST) Stake; Dineequity (DIN) Market Valuation Rose While Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered by $703,728 Its Stake

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dineequity Inc (DIN) by 22.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37M, down from 37,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dineequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.41% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 1.39M shares traded or 333.17% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 75.20% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 25/04/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC DIN.N : MAXIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, NAMES THOMAS SONG AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – IHOP® Restaurants Kicks Off Breakfast-For-A-Year Sweepstakes As Part Of 60th Anniversary Celebration; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.11

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Destination (DEST) by 52.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 144,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,671 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.95M, up from 273,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Destination for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.03 million market cap company. It closed at $2.84 lastly. It is down 68.49% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical DEST News: 25/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER SAYS ON APRIL 24, SENT A LETTER TO DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP BOARD – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – WRITING TO EXPRESS CONCERN REGARDING RECENT ACTIONS BY DESTINATION MATERNITY BOARD, MANAGEMENT WITH RESPECT TO ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Group Issues Open Letter to Shareholders of Destination Maternity Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY – INTERNAL REORGANIZATION & COST CUTTING INITIATIVE LATE IN FISCAL 2017 CONTRIBUTED $5.2 MLN REDUCTION IN SG&A FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – NATHAN G. MILLER- ON APRIL 12, SUBMITTED FORMAL NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE 2 ADDITIONAL CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Press Release: Investor Group Nominates Slate of Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Board of Destination Maternity; 07/05/2018 – DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP – PLAN TO OPEN THREE NEW STORES AND CLOSE 20 TO 25 STORES DURING 2018; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Destination Maternity’s annual meeting wrongly coded; 21/05/2018 – Destination Maternity Encourages Stockholders to Vote FOR its Director Nominees on the WHITE Proxy Card; 03/05/2018 – Investor Group Issues Open Letter to Hldrs of Destination Maternity Corp

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dr Reddys Adr (NYSE:RDY) by 102,944 shares to 656,475 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 52,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,397 shares, and cut its stake in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB).

Since December 13, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $234,690 activity. On Thursday, December 13 Ryan Marla A. bought $24,800 worth of Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) or 10,000 shares.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $974,803 activity. Shares for $938,676 were sold by ADEL BRYAN R.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 136,450 shares to 210,450 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).