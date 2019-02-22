Moneta Group Investment Advisors Position in Automatic Data Processing Com (ADP) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Renaissance Group Trimmed Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $1.69 Million; Market Value Rose

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 99.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 233,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $263,000, down from 235,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.31 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 4.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 21,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 410,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.94M, down from 432,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 3.61M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold XLNX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 212.96 million shares or 0.88% more from 211.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.26% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,888 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 10,129 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.06% or 416,057 shares. Rnc Lc reported 8,403 shares stake. Puzo Michael J has 1.73% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Chem Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 4,429 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has 695 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 55,804 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 51,422 shares. Conning Incorporated has 6,834 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co owns 13,199 shares. 258,709 are held by Vident Invest Advisory Lc.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,277 shares to 281,499 shares, valued at $26.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Sa (AXAHY) by 61,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. 40,000 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) shares with value of $3.38 million were sold by Tong Vincent. Onder Emre had sold 1,734 shares worth $133,778 on Monday, September 17.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $977.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select Dividend Etf (IDV) by 102,917 shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $97.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Cap Tr Inc Com by 28,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Cohen & Steers Reit Etf (ICF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,910 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited accumulated 39,119 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability reported 4,815 shares. 47,000 are owned by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters. Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Montag A & Assoc accumulated 0.07% or 5,250 shares. Edge Wealth Lc reported 0.01% stake. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 8,439 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,635 shares. 313 are owned by Johnson Fin. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested in 9,174 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 7,169 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability Co has 3,807 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 sales for $50.26 million activity. $2.50M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 62,228 shares worth $9.06M. On Friday, February 8 Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 1,614 shares. Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. 3,121 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $418,155 on Tuesday, January 22. Siegmund Jan had sold 8,323 shares worth $1.20 million on Friday, August 31.