Moneta (MONETA) hits new $-3.95214E-05 price after -33.33% decline during a day

It was bad day for Moneta (MONETA), as it declined by $-3.95214E-05 or -33.33%, touching $7.90428E-05. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Moneta (MONETA) is looking for the $8.694708E-05 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.000146976032672926. The highest price was $0.0001185642 and lowest of $7.90428E-05 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0001185642. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Moneta (MONETA) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days MONETA is down -54.10% from $0.0001722. It traded at $0.0002084 200 days ago. It has 184.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/10/2015. The Crypto MONETA has PoW proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Moneta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Scrypt as an hashing algorithm. It is the new decentralized peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen.