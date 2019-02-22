Moreno Evelyn V Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding By $357,210

Moreno Evelyn V decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,150 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Moreno Evelyn V holds 69,643 shares with $15.72M value, down from 71,793 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $806.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 97,975 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) stake by 14.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 2,205 shares as Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 13,452 shares with $2.19M value, down from 15,657 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc now has $10.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.05. About 688,910 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT

Among 11 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Burlington Stores had 14 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 31 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 31 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Thursday, August 30. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $177 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 31 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 insider sales for $31.07 million activity. Hand Fred sold $619,299 worth of stock or 4,071 shares. $381,810 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by Crimmins John. The insider MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold 2,500 shares worth $404,308. Vecchio Jennifer sold $135,138 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, December 3. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Katz Marc on Thursday, January 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 121 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 0.56% less from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 15,476 shares. Profund Ltd Company owns 2,299 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 122,100 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.06% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 226,366 shares. Brinker has invested 0.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Swiss Bancorp reported 118,700 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,086 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset LP has 0.08% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Raymond James Advsrs stated it has 8,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comm State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,679 shares. 676,409 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.08% or 134,500 shares. Castleark Management owns 126,350 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.17 per share. BURL’s profit will be $186.05 million for 14.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.10% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Bank Of Nt Butterfield & Son stake by 82,667 shares to 270,033 valued at $14.00 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Simpson Manufacturing Inc (NYSE:SSD) stake by 111,292 shares and now owns 112,492 shares. First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) was raised too.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. The insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was made by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

