Mosaic Co New (MOS) Share Price Rose While Slate Path Capital LP Has Raised Stake by $22.56 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Increases Stake in Eog Resources (EOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 9.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,837 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.95 million, up from 35,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $95.35. About 3.84 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 22.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 705,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3.86M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $125.21M, up from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 3.45M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $782.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 357 shares to 8,891 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,553 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. Yacob Ezra Y sold 2,388 shares worth $235,851. WISNER FRANK G had sold 3,150 shares worth $291,679 on Thursday, December 20. The insider CRISP CHARLES R sold 1,792 shares worth $209,309.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

