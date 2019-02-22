Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Upped Holding; As Roper Industries (ROP) Stock Value Declined, Regions Financial Has Raised Position

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 8.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 1,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,114 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.88 million, up from 12,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $314.8. About 408,341 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 10965.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 9,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 9,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21 million, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $138.39. About 981,294 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 39.66% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: Judge: Motorola Email Not Protected by Attorney-Client Privilege

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Motorola (MSI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Motorola Solutions, Aquantia, Monroe Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, and MEDIFAST INC â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Jaguar Gets Crushed While Motorola Comes Back Into Style – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $87.11 million activity. HACKER MARK S. sold 102,628 shares worth $13.03M. On Monday, November 26 the insider NAIK RAJAN sold $1.85 million. Another trade for 124,161 shares valued at $15.83M was made by BONANOTTE GINO A on Friday, November 2. $19.25 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) shares were sold by MOLLOY JOHN P.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $175.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,418 shares to 32,062 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,783 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold MSI shares while 175 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 134.20 million shares or 0.87% less from 135.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jump Trading Llc owns 3,076 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd holds 0.07% or 81,212 shares. Transamerica Advsr Incorporated invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Service stated it has 239,721 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bangor State Bank invested in 1,985 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 7,046 shares. 14,569 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 234,736 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 267,076 shares stake. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Llc has invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,668 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 61,015 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Com. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 3,555 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,528 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 0.17% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 41,895 shares. Raymond James, a Florida-based fund reported 45,060 shares. Manchester Capital invested in 554 shares. Mirador Cap Partners Lp invested in 0.22% or 1,500 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ascend Cap Lc invested 1.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,785 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Mercantile Com holds 0.05% or 862 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Commerce owns 8,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 38,368 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 26,303 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Com reported 6,513 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $9.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,869 shares to 255,925 shares, valued at $52.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 761,865 shares, and cut its stake in National Commerce Corp.