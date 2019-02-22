NagaCoin (NGC) targets $0.04994528352 while having 1.86% increase for a day

NagaCoin (NGC) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000829852800000003 or 1.86% trading at $0.0454048032. According to International Crypto Analysts, NagaCoin (NGC) eyes $0.04994528352 target on the road to $0.117100956881568. NGC last traded at Gneiss exchange. It had high of $0.0457999712 and low of $0.04346848 for February 21-22. The open was $0.0445749504.

NagaCoin (NGC) is down -36.03% in the last 30 days from $0.07098 per coin. Its down -76.03% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.1894 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago NGC traded at $0.4058. NGC has 77.91M coins mined giving it $3.54M market cap. NagaCoin maximum coins available are 77.91 million. NGC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 04/11/2017.

The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex).

In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework.