Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) compete against each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq Inc. 4.28B 3.38 458.00M 3.93 22.15 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 209.82M 12.82 59.94M 0.50 25.58

Demonstrates Nasdaq Inc. and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue and earnings than Nasdaq Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nasdaq Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq Inc. 10.70% 13.2% 4.9% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund -28.57% 0% 0%

Dividends

Nasdaq Inc. pays out $1.7 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.93%. The dividend yield for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is 5.17% while its annual dividend payout is $0.69 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

Nasdaq Inc. and Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Nasdaq Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.14% and an $97 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Nasdaq Inc. shares and 21.52% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Nasdaq Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nasdaq Inc. -4.62% -4.03% -6.75% -8.42% 11.97% 13.37% Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.56% 1.44% -4.16% -4.6% -10.82% -9.96%

For the past year Nasdaq Inc. had bullish trend while Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

On 14 of the 16 factors Nasdaq Inc. beats Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.