National General Holdings Corp. (NGHCN) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National General Holdings Corp. 4.50B 0.62 147.58M 1.34 16.96 HCI Group Inc. 239.92M 1.82 37.44M 3.96 13.49

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National General Holdings Corp. and HCI Group Inc. HCI Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National General Holdings Corp. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. National General Holdings Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National General Holdings Corp. 3.28% 0% 0% HCI Group Inc. 15.61% 19.4% 4.6%

Dividends

National General Holdings Corp. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.16 per share which is subject to 0.79% dividend yield. HCI Group Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $1.45 per share and at a 3.01% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for National General Holdings Corp. and HCI Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National General Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, HCI Group Inc.’s potential upside is 5.02% and its consensus price target is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National General Holdings Corp. and HCI Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.36% and 74.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National General Holdings Corp. -0.73% -5.23% -9.56% -10.73% -10.2% -9.05% HCI Group Inc. -1.64% 5.4% 32.92% 22.33% 77.49% 78.8%

For the past year National General Holdings Corp. has -9.05% weaker performance while HCI Group Inc. has 78.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 15 factors HCI Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.