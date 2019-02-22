National Research (NRC) At $39.57 Forms Top; PDC Energy (PDCE) Has 0.85 Sentiment

PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.70, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 94 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 111 decreased and sold their holdings in PDC Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 66.19 million shares, up from 66.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding PDC Energy Inc in top ten positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 80 Increased: 64 New Position: 30.

National Research Corporation (NRC) formed multiple top with $40.76 target or 3.00% above today’s $39.57 share price. National Research Corporation (NRC) has $981.37M valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 11,433 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 16.60% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PDC Energy (PDCE) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Pivotal Software, Ecolab, PDC Energy, Intuitive Surgical, Ducommun, and Hurco Companies â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PDC Energy Announces 2018 Full-Year Production and Year-End Proved Reserves; Issues 2019 Production & Capital Guidance â€“ Expects to be Cash Flow Positive at $50 WTI Oil – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PDC Energy Appoints New General Counsel Nasdaq:PDCE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Caymus Capital Partners L.P. holds 8.52% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. for 1.04 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 591,969 shares or 7.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brenham Capital Management L.P. has 3.3% invested in the company for 444,000 shares. The New York-based Mangrove Partners has invested 2.13% in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C., a Texas-based fund reported 170,673 shares.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 1.35 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) has declined 22.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 175.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $43.62 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.