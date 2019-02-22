Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NAVB) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc 1.45M 21.38 19.16M -0.12 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.69M 98.37 111.28M -2.72 0.00

Demonstrates Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc -1,321.38% -355.9% -119.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -450.71% -23.8% -19.7%

Risk and Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a beta of -0.53 and its 153.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $58, with potential upside of 18.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.1% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc -25.52% -41.38% -14.85% -39.79% -67.26% -59.69% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% 6.05% 2.96% -15.18% 30.07% 20.72%

For the past year Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has -59.69% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.