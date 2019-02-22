Needham Investment Management Decreased Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake by $1.32 Million as Stock Price Declined; Goodnow Investment Group Trimmed Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) by $6.29 Million as Stock Price Declined

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 67.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $664,000, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 249,249 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 1.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 7.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 35,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 458,288 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.04 million, down from 494,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $199.82. About 332,929 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 55.91% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold NPTN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.11 million shares or 3.56% more from 25.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 635 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Awm Investment reported 2.37 million shares. Northpointe Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 437,348 shares. Needham Inv Mngmt Lc owns 80,000 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 601,192 shares. 19,343 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Regions Fin Corp has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 90,502 are owned by Granite Point Management Lp. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 619 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Intl owns 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 23,315 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp invested in 138,342 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 57,206 shares. Thompson Davis & Company invested in 250 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 152,682 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 64.52% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by NeoPhotonics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% EPS growth.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $292,923 activity. Shares for $203,783 were sold by Wupen Yuen. cheung Chiyue also sold $81,090 worth of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) on Monday, September 10.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $331.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 241,200 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcore Corp (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 32.86% or $0.70 from last year’s $2.13 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $152.45 million for 17.65 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.43% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $13.19 million activity. The insider GAGNIER HUGH K sold $1.42 million. LUDWICK ANDREW K sold $6.05M worth of stock. 35,160 shares were sold by GUSTAFSSON ANDERS, worth $6.42 million. 1,393 shares valued at $254,849 were sold by Cho Michael on Thursday, November 8.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26,440 shares to 290,815 shares, valued at $17.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 895,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold ZBRA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.22% less from 45.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Chesley Taft & Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 212,928 are owned by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Cap Mngmt holds 49,080 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Com Natl Bank invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,333 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 74,097 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Hanseatic Management invested in 0.81% or 4,888 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 8,867 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp holds 0.22% or 15,342 shares.