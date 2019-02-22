Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 77.55M -2.75 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. N/A 682.55 14.87M -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -545.4% -69.6% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -104.5%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13 and 13 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 5.8%. About 3.5% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -8.08% -24.74% -49.65% 0% 0% -62.07% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. -11.14% -15.72% 70.45% 26.5% -46.04% -35.34%

For the past year Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.