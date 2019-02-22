NetEase (NTES) to pay $0.48 on Mar 15, 2019; First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) Had 3 Bulls

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) is expected to pay $0.48 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTES) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. NetEase Inc’s current price of $218.91 translates into 0.22% yield. NetEase Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.89% or $13.69 during the last trading session, reaching $218.91. About 810 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B

Among 4 analysts covering First Derivatives PLC (LON:FDP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. First Derivatives PLC had 10 analyst reports since September 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Shore Capital maintained First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Buy” rating. Shore Capital maintained First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) on Wednesday, January 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Friday, February 8. As per Friday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. Shore Capital maintained the shares of FDP in report on Wednesday, February 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2100 target in Monday, January 7 report. See First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) latest ratings:

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $94,367 activity. ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD had sold 50,000 shares worth $1.91M. $94,367 worth of stock was sold by Rivera Hector on Wednesday, August 29.

First Derivatives plc designs, develops, implements, and supports a range of data and trading systems for front, middle, and back-office activities worldwide. The company has market cap of 559.61 million GBP. It operates through Consulting and Software divisions. It has a 50.45 P/E ratio. The firm provides kdb+, a high-performance database that sets the standard for time-series analytics with a built-in expressive query and programming language, as well as develops a suite of products.

The stock increased 2.84% or GBX 59 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2139. About 1,016 shares traded. First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 88c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold First Derivatives plc shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 28.90 million shares or 4.65% less from 30.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Cap Investors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Geode Cap Management Lc reported 326,034 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 26,520 shares. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 161,968 shares. American International Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.03% in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) or 211,286 shares. 34,900 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) for 7.31M shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd accumulated 7,706 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Numerixs Investment Tech reported 2,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 29,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 83,591 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 97,806 shares or 0% of the stock.

