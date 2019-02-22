New England Research & Management Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Diversified Trust Co Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Position

New England Research & Management Inc decreased Citigroup (C) stake by 78.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. New England Research & Management Inc sold 12,195 shares as Citigroup (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The New England Research & Management Inc holds 3,400 shares with $244,000 value, down from 15,595 last quarter. Citigroup now has $152.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 10.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Diversified Trust Co decreased Mastercard Incorporated (MA) stake by 28.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,155 shares as Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 13,110 shares with $2.92 million value, down from 18,265 last quarter. Mastercard Incorporated now has $224.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $219.31. About 3.53M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania Co holds 0.1% or 33,686 shares in its portfolio. White Elm Cap Limited Co holds 3.99% or 233,930 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 593,593 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Jones Finance Cos Lllp owns 174,547 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated holds 4.09 million shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank invested in 15,235 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Markel Corp accumulated 0.01% or 11,870 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.01% or 121,402 shares. Wisconsin-based Skylands Capital Ltd Co has invested 1.76% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sit Inv invested in 0.01% or 6,350 shares. Wafra stated it has 213,604 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Capital Lp accumulated 53,365 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.11% or 17,989 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 13,940 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,105 shares to 6,555 valued at $1.08M in 2018Q3. It also upped J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 3,800 shares and now owns 10,950 shares. Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AHS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citigroup had 6 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, December 26 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. Deutsche Bank maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $82 target. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $4.52 million activity. Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. McLaughlin Edward Grunde also sold $4.04M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, January 22. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $486,015 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard has $255 highest and $207 lowest target. $236.57’s average target is 7.87% above currents $219.31 stock price. Mastercard had 10 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, January 3 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, October 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 8. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, January 9 report.

Diversified Trust Co increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 2,885 shares to 389,497 valued at $104.02 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 6,307 shares and now owns 22,815 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.