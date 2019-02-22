Newman Dignan & Sheerar Increases Holding in International Business Machine (IBM); Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Ycg Decreased Its Stake

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 38,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.28 million, down from 210,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 2,907 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 109.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,055 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $604,000, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 2.94M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $503.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 63,016 shares to 546,627 shares, valued at $26.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 41,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. On Thursday, October 4 Narasimhan Laxman sold $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,500 shares. Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million. On Tuesday, October 16 Yawman David sold $1.29 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846. On Friday, November 2 Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 8,500 shares. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares.

