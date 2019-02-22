NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to pay $0.28 on Mar 29, 2019; Last Week RPM International Inc. (RPM) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 2 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, December 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 8 with “Outperform”. See RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) latest ratings:

24/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $60 New Target: $55 Downgrade

08/10/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75 New Target: $73 Maintain

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) is expected to pay $0.28 on Mar 29, 2019. (NYSE:NXRT) shareholders before Mar 14, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc’s current price of $37.50 translates into 0.73% yield. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc’s dividend has Mar 15, 2019 as record date. Feb 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 88,080 shares traded. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) has risen 29.89% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NXRT News: 27/03/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Record Date and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.60-$1.70; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Rev $35.1M; 30/05/2018 – NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Successful Completion and Significant Oversubscription of Rights Offering; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 3c-EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund Announces Name Change to NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q Core FFO 39c/Share; 01/05/2018 – NexPoint Residential 1Q FFO 36c/Shr

More important recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Momentum Investor Looks At Exxon Mobil, Universal Corp., And RPM International – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “G.research’s 10th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference – Business Wire”, Streetinsider.com published: “Starboard’s 13F Shows News Stakes in Dollar Tree (DLTR), Magellan (MGLN), Increase in Baxter (BAX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was released by: Zacks.com and their article: “RPM International (RPM) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 03, 2019.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $320,437 activity. $200,018 worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was bought by BALLBACH JOHN M on Monday, October 15. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $120,419 was bought by Andrews Kirkland B.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. The Company’s Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. It has a 31.77 P/E ratio. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 309,618 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold RPM International Inc. shares while 145 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 96.61 million shares or 5.68% less from 102.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 14,304 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Finance Services Company Ma has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.54 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 214,864 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Lc reported 109 shares stake. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Rhumbline Advisers owns 257,374 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Zweig holds 0.42% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 78,500 shares. 4,000 were reported by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi. Principal Finance Gru invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). M&T Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt L P holds 0.07% or 24,527 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 725,373 shares.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company has market cap of $886.84 million. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering NexPoint Residential Trst (NYSE:NXRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NexPoint Residential Trst had 5 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 20. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NXRT in report on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tao Value Q4 2018 Letter – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NexPoint Advisors Proposes Merger Transaction to Sierra Income Corporation and Medley Capital Corporation Boards, Offers $225 Million of Net Value in Favor of Stockholders Over Existing Proposal – PRNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Does Nexpoint Residential Trust’s Growth Story Still Have Legs? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tao Value Q3 2018 Letter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.