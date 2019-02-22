Nike (NKE) Shareholder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $1.13 Million; Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Raised Stake

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 8.58 million shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 25.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 6,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 30,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.05M, up from 24,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 1.75 million shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 27,385 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs, West Virginia-based fund reported 2,270 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 30,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Avalon Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 78,311 shares. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 1,707 shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.03% or 300,170 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 26,816 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 393,327 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Cutter & Brokerage invested in 1.89% or 41,998 shares. Profit Management Ltd holds 1.11% or 11,284 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Wms Prtnrs Ltd owns 41,297 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:UAL) by 174,404 shares to 71,702 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 18,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,227 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are You Paranoid or Complacent (About the Market)? – Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: McCormick & Co. (MKC) Announces Collaboration with IBM (IBM) to Pioneer the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Flavor and Food Product Development – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “McCormick partners with BuzzFeed in effort to attract young consumers – Baltimore Business Journal” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts McCormick & Company (MKC) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar This Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $30.75 million activity. $1.39 million worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares were sold by Manzone Lisa. MANGAN MICHAEL D also sold $710,000 worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Wednesday, October 24. $15.61 million worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was sold by WILSON ALAN D on Friday, October 19. 400 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $58,976 were sold by MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M. Kurzius Lawrence Erik sold $7.29M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Tuesday, October 30. On Tuesday, October 23 the insider Swift Malcolm sold $3.94 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,000 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 190,757 shares. Gam Ag reported 142,046 shares stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 13,755 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hillhouse Management Limited invested in 143,741 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 3,612 shares. First Merchants reported 7,623 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 0.03% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,171 shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 2,448 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.56% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Optimum Invest stated it has 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mairs has 4,650 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Digital Sales Assistant Startup Zoovu Raises $14 Million In Series B – Benzinga” on February 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Nike Stock Attractive After Analystâ€™s Upgrade? – Investorplace.com” published on January 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “What Can Go Wrong for Nike Stock? – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike signs 10-year deal with MLB – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Adidas’ Pain Is Nike’s Gain (NYSE:NKE) (OTC:ADDYY) – Benzinga” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,719 shares to 55,960 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.50 million for 33.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.