Nine Masts Capital LTD Decreased Its Holding in Symantec (Call) (SYMC) by $525,000 as Stock Rose; Spinnaker Capital LTD Position in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Has Cut by $2.36 Million as Shares Rose

Spinnaker Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 30.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Capital Ltd sold 76,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 170,324 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, down from 246,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Capital Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 171,761 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 46.83% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 58.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 3.13M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile

Analysts await Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to report earnings on March, 11. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PAM’s profit will be $71.83 million for 8.13 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-3.01 actual EPS reported by Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -134.55% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir sold $1.05M worth of stock or 45,455 shares.

