Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Stock Price Declined; South Texas Money Management LTD Increased Its Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake by $1.86 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 18.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 63,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.22M, up from 343,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 4.08M shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 2.85% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Rev $1.175B; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Net $34.4M; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 55.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 170,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.54M, down from 305,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 4.87 million shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $4.79 million activity. rahim rami had sold 10,700 shares worth $279,027 on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, November 8 the insider STENSRUD WILLIAM sold $304,200. $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley on Friday, February 1. The insider Koley Bikash sold $177,525.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,844 shares to 27,935 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 303,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,798 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold JNPR shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 305.23 million shares or 0.61% less from 307.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capstone Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2,008 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Ameritas Investment Inc owns 6,539 shares. Adage Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 445,900 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 44,000 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1,000 shares. 1.93M were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. 58,991 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mngmt Limited. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.09% or 1.64 million shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 39,409 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 44,585 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com Ltd owns 120,208 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% stake.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Energy Mlp Totl Rtrnf (JMF) by 87,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 82,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).